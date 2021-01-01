Now Just Give A Missed Call To This Number For LPG Refill Booking

By WCE 3
Now Just Give A Missed Call For LPG Refill Cylinder Booking

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a missed call facility for booking refilling of LPG cylinders and registration for new connection.

Pradhan launched the first of its kind facility at a special event in Bhubaneswar.

The consumers can dial 8454955555 from their registered mobile number and give a missed call to book a refill cylinder. Every customer will get a confirmatory text message after giving a missed call.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the facility, which has been launched only for the residents of Bhubaneswar today, will be implemented across Odisha in next 15-30 days and across the country between February and March.

You might also like
State

GST Enforcement Wing Busts Fake GST Invoice Racket Worth Rs 510 Crore In Odisha

State

PM Modi to lay foundation stone of IIM Sambalpur tomorrow

State

1 Killled, 1 Injured In Bike Accident In Sambalpur Of Odisha

State

Bumper Recruitment For More Than 7000 Government Posts, 12th Pass Can Apply

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.