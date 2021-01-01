Now Just Give A Missed Call To This Number For LPG Refill Booking

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday launched a missed call facility for booking refilling of LPG cylinders and registration for new connection.

Pradhan launched the first of its kind facility at a special event in Bhubaneswar.

The consumers can dial 8454955555 from their registered mobile number and give a missed call to book a refill cylinder. Every customer will get a confirmatory text message after giving a missed call.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister said that the facility, which has been launched only for the residents of Bhubaneswar today, will be implemented across Odisha in next 15-30 days and across the country between February and March.