Now BSKY beneficiaries can get free treatment at these 103 Super-Speciality Hospitals Outside Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Now the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries can get free treatment at 103 Super-Speciality Hospitals outside Odisha as the Naveen Patnaik-led government has empanelled the hospitals under the programme by the end of November 2022.

The development regarding free treatment of the BSKY beneficiaries at 103 Super-Speciality Hospitals outside Odisha was known from a review meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Brundha D in the conference hall of Odisha State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) recently.

Here is a list of some of the hospitals which were brought under the BSKY scheme:

Christian Medical College, Tamilnadu; Sri Shankara cancer foundation, Bengaluru; Tata medical centre, Kolkata; Homi Bhaba ( HB) cancer hospital, Vizag Sangur in Punjab; Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute ( BBCI), Guwahati; B. cancer hospital, Varanasi; Mahanana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya cancer centre, Varanasi; Advanced centre for treatment, research and education in cancer, Mumbai; Tata Memorial, Mumbai. Visakhpatnam included N. hospital in Visakhpatnam, Queens NRI Hospital in Visakhpatnam, Sagar Durga Hospital in Visakhpatnam, Vijetha Hospital in Visakhpatnam, MB Multi- speciality hospital in Visakhpatnam, KIMS ICON hospital in Visakhpatnam, GJ hospital and trauma centre in Visakhpatnam, Giggles and OMNI Women and Children Hospital in Visakhpatnam, GITAM institute of Medical science in Visakhpatnam, OMNI hospital in Visakhpatnam, Ayushman hospital in Visakhpatnam, Medicover hospital in Visakhpatnam, Life worth super speciality hospital in Raipur, SMC heart institute in Raipur, Medishine Health care in Raipur, Kanha Children’s hospital in Raipur, Sanjeevani cancer hospital in Raipur, OM hospital in Raipur, Shree Narayan Hospital in Raipur, Sagar multi-speciality hospital in Raipur, Vardaanhosptl in Raipur, JMJ Morning Star hospital in Raipur, Mittal institute of medical science in Raipur, Petals new-born and children hospital in in Raipur, Suyash institute of medical science in Raipur, Agrawal hospital in Raipur, Goodwill’s medical science in Raipur, Shri Krishna hospital in Raipur, Raipur institute of medical science in Raipur, Sri Ananta Sai hospital in Raipur, Balgopal children hospital in Raipur, Kalda burn & plastic surgery centre in Raipur, KD Nupur Hospital in Raipur in Surat, Nilakanhtha hospital in Surat, Great Eastern Medical School & Hospital in Srikakulam, Medicover hospital in Srikakulam, KIMS SAI Seshadri Hopstl in Srikakulam, HCG EKO cancer centre in Kolkata, Velammala medical college Madurai in Tamilnadu, Medicover cancer hospital in Hyderabad, Shri Balaji Metro hospital in Chhatisgarh Apex super speciality hospital in Raigarh, Venkatarama hospital at Dwarakanagar and Vizianagaram, Tirumala Medicover hospital in Vizianagaram,

Apart from these 55 hospitals, 24 Fortis group of hospitals (at Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun, Vashi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Delhi, Punjab, and Kolkata) were also empanelled under BSKY.

Likewise, 7 super speciality heart hospitals in Narayana Hrudayalaya group at Bengaluru, Mumbai, Raipur, Kolkata, and Jamshedpur and 13 hospitals in the OSTF group were empanelled (out of those 7 hospitals were in Vishakhapatnam, 3were in Raipur and 3 were in Surat) were also brought under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.