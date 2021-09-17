Now, Arts and Commerce students also can take admission in IITs; Here’s how

There is no doubt that every Indian engineering aspirant has a dream of getting enrolment at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). As per the rules, students from technical backgrounds only can take admission in IITs. In such a situation, students of non-technical backgrounds, even if they wish, are deprived of getting a seat at the autonomous public technical universities.

However, now the candidates of non-technical backgrounds have options to share the brand name of IITs as some of the premium institutions are offering courses in design, management and other subjects for the arts and commerce students.

Bachelor of Design (B.Des), Master of Design (M.Des), MA specialization and Master of Business Administration are some of the courses offered by the IITs.

Bachelor of Design (B.Des):

Candidates who take admission for the Bachelor of Design learn how to design principles, images and photography. They can get admission to this four-year undergraduate course through Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED).

IIT Bombay conducts the UCEED that covers subjects such as visualisation and spatial ability, design thinking and problem solving, observation and design sensitivity, analytical and logical reasoning, language and creativity, environmental and social awareness.

According to a report of news18.com, three IITs namely IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad and IIT Guwahati are offering the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course.

While there are 37 seats for Bachelor of Design courses at IIT Bombay, the IIT Hyderabad and IIT Guwahati have 20 seats and 56 seats for the course respectively.

On the other hand, IIT Delhi has introduced BDes. However, the classes shall be held from the next academic session. Additionally, 66 seats also offer this course by the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur.

Eligibility Criteria for Bachelor of Design (B.Des):

Students with class 12 degrees can apply for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) course. However, they should be below 24 years can take up the entrance exam for admission in this course.

Master of Design (M.Des):

Master of Design is a two-year postgraduate course. This course helps candidates for specialisation in design courses. Students from humanities and commerce backgrounds also can take up this course and seek admission in these courses at IITs through the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED).

Apart from the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur, six IITs – IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Kanpur are currently offering Master of Design (M.Des).

Eligibility Criteria for Master of Design (M.Des): Candidate with a degree, diploma or postgraduate course can apply for Master of Design (M.Des) course. Even the candidates who have passed the GD Arts Diploma programme also can take part in CEED examination.

MA specialization:

Master of Arts (MA) specialization is a two-year postgraduate programme. Candidates do these courses for specialisation such in language, social work, political science, sociology, geography, philosophy, and others.

Currently, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Madras and IIT Guwahati, are offering these courses after conducting a written examination and interview process for admission.

Eligibility Criteria for MA specialisation: Candidates who want to take admission in MA courses should have completed a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised university from any discipline.

Master of Business Administration:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) students also can get admission at IITs and study different management courses. IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Jodhpur are offering MBA Programmes.