Now apply for Medical Certificate online for renewal of Driving License, here’s how

Cuttack: With the aim to reduce huge footfall at RTO offices and make the process of renewing of Driving License (DL) easy, the State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha is mulling over launching an Aadhaar-integrated faceless service. People also can apply for the Medical Certificate online for availing Learner’s Licenses (LL) and Driving Licence.

It is to be noted here that persons above 40 years of age, as per the Motor Vehicle Act, have to mandatorily produce the Medical Certificate to get a driving license or to renew the DLs.

People can apply for the Medical Certificate online in the Sarathi portal and the doctors who have been registered in the portal will issue the Medical certificates directly.

Speaking about the development, Dipti Ranjan Patra, the Joint Commissioner Transport (Technical), informed that doctors with an MBBS degree or above can register on the Sarathi portal without any cost. They will be provided with an ID and password to upload the applicant’s certificate electronically on the portal.