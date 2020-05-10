Now Angul Categorized As Red Zone In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Angul district Collector Manoj Kumar Mohanty informed that the entire district has now been categorized as Red Zone following the detection of 13 COVID-19 positive cases in the district today.

While speaking about the development to the media persons, Mohanty said that all restrictions as per Red Zone category has been imposed in the district.

The District Collector further informed that 11 out of 13 cases detected for the first time in the district have Surat links while one is a Maharashtra returnee, the other one is a local resident.

All of them have been kept in the quinine centres except the local resident, he added.

“Contact tracing of the COVID-19 positive patients are underway to find out other suspects,” the collector said.

Odisha government has already declared five places – Balasore district, Bhadrak district, Jajpur district, Ganjam district and areas under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) – as the Red Zones in the State.