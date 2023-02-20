Novelist Geetanjali Shree, Dr. Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi to get Kalinga Literary Awards 2023

Bhubaneswar: The prestigious Kalinga Literary Awards for the year 2023 will be conferred on eminent Hindi Novelist Geetnjali Shree and Educationist, screenplay writer, playwright, art critic and theatre director Dr. Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi. Penguin Random House and Rajkamal Prakashan will get Publishing House of the year Award. This was informed by the Kalinga Literary Festival Founder and Director, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.

The awards instituted by Kalinga Literary Festival in the year of 2013 in three categories. From this year, Kalinga Literary Festival will provide Rs 1 lakh award prize for Kalinga International Literary Award winner and Rs 50,000 for Kalinga Literary Award winner. The award will also carry a trophy and citation. Award will be conferred to the winners at the inaugural Ceremony of the 9th Kalinga Literary Festival on February 24 at Swosti Premium in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga International Literary Award (English & Hindi language) – Novelist Geetanjali Shree

Kalinga Literary Award (Odia): Dr. Ramesh Prasad Panigrahi

The annual iconic Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) is all set to run from 24th – 26th February in the temple city of Bhubaneswar at Swosti Premium Hotel. Marking its ninth year, the festival will showcase a powerhouse of writers, speakers, thinkers, and humanitarians from all walks of life. The literary extravaganza will see a spectacular range of language diversity in the programme, represented by 10 countries and over 25 languages.

For its 2023 edition, the festival will host over 500 speakers from across a vast array of nationalities, as well as recipients of major awards such as the Nobel, the Booker, International Booker, the Sahitya Akademi and many more. It will feature a range of themes including the ongoing climate justice debate under the urgency of borrowed time theme; the great women writers and artists focusing on the female voice and identity, crime fiction, memoir, translation, poetry, economics, tech morality and Artificial Intelligence, the global crisis, cutting-edge science, India and the World, art and photography, health and medicine, amongst others.

Kalinga Literary Festival is well known for its socially relevant themes and in a way compels all ‘creative’ people to think and articulate ‘the contemporary’. Like its past editions, the KLF this year also has a hard-hitting theme for writers, poets and artists to ponder on. This year the Central theme of the Kalinga Literary Festival is Central Theme: “India and the World”.