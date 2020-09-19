NOUL: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Likely To Lash Odisha For Next Four Days

Bhubaneswar: Tropical storm NOUL, which has been developed over the South China Sea, is likely to create a low-pressure over the north-east of Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha for the next four days.

The weather department has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in several parts of the State from September 20 to 23.

Districts like Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada have been alerted of heavy rainfall.

The weatherman also has issued orange warning for eight districts including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Balasore.

In view of the weather forecast, Odisha government has asked the district officials to closely monitor the situation.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the Collectors to be ready to deal with any situation and take appropriate action.

Fishermen also have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from tomorrow to till September 23.