Weather news

NOUL: Heavy To Very Heavy Rain Likely To Lash Odisha For Next Four Days

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Tropical storm NOUL, which has been developed over the South China Sea, is likely to create a low-pressure over the north-east of Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha for the next four days.

The weather department has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in several parts of the State from September 20 to 23.

Districts like Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada have been alerted of heavy rainfall.

Related News

MeT Predicts Heavy Rains In Odisha For Two Days

Weather Alert ! Thunderstorm, Rainfall To Lash 5 Districts…

MeT Department Predicts Rain For 12 Districts In Odisha,…

Weather Alert! Rainfall, Lightning Warning For 19 Districts…

The weatherman also has issued orange warning for eight districts including Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Balasore.

In view of the weather forecast, Odisha government has asked the district officials to closely monitor the situation.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena asked the Collectors to be ready to deal with any situation and take appropriate action.

Fishermen also have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from tomorrow to till September 23.

You might also like
State

Video Of Rare Blue Snake Sitting On A Rose Goes Viral, Watch

State

Eminent Odia Litterateur Bauribandhu Kar No More

State

Shocking! Inebriated Men Murder Youth In Odisha’s Balangir

State

Maoist camps destroyed during combing operation in Odisha’s Kandhamal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7