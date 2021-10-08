Notorius Criminal Arrested From Sambalpur Of Odisha, See Details Here

Sambalpur: A major break through has been achieved by the Sambalpur Police toady. A notorious criminal has been nabbed by the police on Friday.

It is noteworthy to mention that the criminal had earlier escaped from police custody in 2019.

The criminal has been identified as Dhaneswar Jhankar (37) alias Tima. He is a notorious criminal who has been involved in 41 cases.

The criminal has as many as nine warrants against him. Tima had earlier escaped from the custody of Keonjhar police in 2019.

The criminal was also booked under the Arms Act.

The Samblapur police said that ‘Tima’ was involved in a series of robbery and property offence cases in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Jajpur, and Maurbhanj districts for the last eight years.

“He was last arrested in August 2018 by Kuchinda Police. He, however, escaped while being taken on remand by Keonjhar Police in 2019 and was absconding since then,” said the SP.

A team was camping near his village and closely tracking his movement. Though we had raided his house several times in 2020 and 2021, we could not nab him. However, after an intense operation and groundwork, we finally managed to bust his hideout and arrest him.

Police have also arrested two of his associates identified as Pramod Kumar Behera and Rabindra Dharua. Police have seized four motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, three looted tablets, one sharp cutting knife, Rs 4000 cash, and two looted ATMs from Tima and his associates.