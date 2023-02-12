Notorious criminal arrested from Bhubaneswar!

Bhubaneswar: A notorious criminal has been arrested from Kedarpalli area of Bhubaneswar on Sunday afternoon, said reliable reports.

According to reports, the notorious criminal has been identified as ‘Banga’ of Kedarpalli slum area in Bhubaneswar. The Capital Police station has effected the arrest.

Reliable reports suggest that ‘Banga’ used to collect extortion money or ‘Dada Bati’ from various shops in Bapuji Nagar area of Bhubaneswar by threatening shopkeepers with guns. As he was asking for money the Capital Police got a tip-off and arrested him in the act.

Furthermore there are more than 15 cases that have been registered against ‘Banga’, said reliable sources in the police department.