Notification Of Pipili By Polls To Be Issued Later; CEO Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha Sushil Lohani on Thursday said that the Pipili By Polls have been suspended until further notice.

“Fresh notification for the by poll will be issued,” said the Chief Electoral Officer.

It is noteworthy that, Ajit Mangaraj the Congress candidate for the Pipili by polls passed away yesterday while undergoing treatment for the deadly Covid virus.

Whoever will be the next Congress candidate, he/she shall be given 15 days for campaigning. The candidate however has to e someone from Odisha, added the CEO.

The dates for the election shall be announced soon.