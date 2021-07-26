Notification of OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor Recruitment 2021 is out; Check details

Online applications are invited from the prospective candidates through the proforma Application to be made available on the website of the Commission for the recruitment of 46 posts of Assistant Public Prosecutor in the Odisha State Prosecution Service (OSPS cadre) under the Home Department of Odisha government.

The link for registration/ re-registration and payment of the examination fee shall be available from 10.08.2021 to 09.09.2021.

The Commission informed that 17.09.2021 is the last date for submission of registered online application.

Vacancy details:

Age limits: A candidate must not be below the age of 21 years and above 35of age. However, there will be five years of relaxation for the candidates who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST), Women, Ex-Servicemen while persons with Disabilities will have 10 years of relaxation.

Educational qualification:

A candidate must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University and he/she should have at least two years of experience as practicing advocate.

Examination fee: A candidate is required to pay a non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only. However, candidates belonging to the ST, SC and persons with disability are exempted from payment of this fee.

How to apply: Candidates must apply online through the concerned website of the OPSC. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected.

Click here to visit the official website and read the notification.