Notification issued regarding vacancy of Dhamnagar Assembly Seat

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker has informed the Election Commission of India and Chief Electoral Officer about the “vacancy in the House”. Notification has been issued regarding the vacant Assembly seat of Dhamnagar constituency in Odisha.

The Secretariat of the Odisha Legislative Assembly on 21st September issued notification in this regard and informed the Election Commission in order to enable it to take steps for holding of by-election to fill up the vacancy.

The Hon’ble Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly regrets to announce the sad demise of Shri Bishnu Charan Sethi, Sitting Member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly elected from 46 – Dhamnagar (SC) Assembly Constituency of Bhadrak District. He breathed his last on Monday, the 19th September, 2022 at AIIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar. Due to his death a vacancy has occurred in the House – read the notification.