Notification issued for election of High Court Bar Association office bearers

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has issued a notification regarding the election of different office bearers of the High Court Bar Association.
Election officer Prasanta Kumar Jena issued the notification saying this is for information of all the members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association that pursuant to the Notification No. OSBC/620/2024, dated 24.02.2024 by the Odisha State Bar Council, the Election to the office bearers of the High Court Bar Association for the term 2024-2025 will be held as follows:
- Date fixed for filling of nomination: From March 11 to March 12 (between 10.30 AM to 5 PM).
- Date of publication the list of candidates (post wise) with enrollment number who filed nominations on the date fixed: Mach 13
- Date for scrutiny of nomination: March 14 (2 PM to 5 PM)
- Date for publication of names with enrollment after scrutiny of the nomination form (post wise, whose nomination stands valid): March 15
- Date for withdrawal of candidature (nomination) if any: March 16 (10 AM to 3.30 PM)
- Date for publication of final list of candidates name with enrollment member (contesting candidates and uncontested nominated candidates: March 18
- Ate an time of polling: March 30, from 8 AM to 3 PM
- Date and time of counting of votes: 4 PM onwards on March 30
- Notification of results: Immediately after completion of counting.