Notification issued for election of High Court Bar Association office bearers

Cuttack: Orissa High Court has issued a notification regarding the election of different office bearers of the High Court Bar Association.

Election officer Prasanta Kumar Jena issued the notification saying this is for information of all the members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association that pursuant to the Notification No. OSBC/620/2024, dated 24.02.2024 by the Odisha State Bar Council, the Election to the office bearers of the High Court Bar Association for the term 2024-2025 will be held as follows: