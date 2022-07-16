Notification for Plus Two first year admission in Odisha released, check datelines of admission schedule

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash informed that the online application process for the Plus Two first year admission on July 20, the department today issued a notification with the datelines of admission schedule.

“Online applications are invited through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) for admission into Class XI of Arts, Science, Commerce, Upashastri and Vocational streams in all Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) of the State affiliated to CHSE (O),” said the notification.

Eligibility: Applicants must have passed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination from the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent boards.

Procedure: Applicants shall apply online by registering themselves on the SAMS portal (www.samsodisha .govt.in).

The applicants are advised to read the Common Prospectus (CP) carefully filling the online Common Application Form (CAF).

Applicants must retain the print-out of application form ad payment receipt after successful submission of the CAF for future reference.

The Common Application Form fee must be paid through online mode.

All relevant documents are to be verified at the selected Higher Secondary School at the time of admission only.

Application fee for general category is Rs 200, for ST & SC category is Rs 100.

Here’s the datelines of admission schedule: