Notification for Plus Three admission in Odisha issued, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department of Odisha government issued notification for Plus Three admission on Tuesday.

According to the notification, online applications are invited from August 20 and it will continue till September 4.

While the first merit list of the students will be published on September 9, they can deposit their fees at Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal between September 9 and September 14.

The department has decided to release the 2nd merit list on September 21, 2021.

It is to be noted here that the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had declared the results of the Arts and Vocational streams on August 14. The overall pass percentage in the Vocational course was 99.16 percent while the pass percentage of the Arts students was 98.58 per cent.

The CHSE had earlier declared the +2 Science and Commerce results on July 31. The overall pass percentage was 95.15 per cent and 94.96 per cent in Science and Commerce respectively.