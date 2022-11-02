Notification for OSSC graduate level competitive exam issued

Bhubaneswar: Notification for graduate level Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) competitive exam has been issued by chairman of OSSC Abhay through his official twitter handle in Odisha today.

According to reports, the aspirants can register for the exam online and the applicants can start filling up their application from November 11 and the deadline is December 10 for application.

It is noteworthy that the competitive exam will be held for 943 posts. Besides, the exam will be held for 699 posts under Group B and 244 posts under Group C.

As per reports, after the decision from the Cabinet, OSSC is conducting joint examination for the first time.