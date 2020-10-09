Bhubaneswar: The notification for the by-polls of Balasore Sadar and Tirtol constituencies in Odisha has been published by the Election Commission today.

The filing of nomination is slated to begin today and end on 16 October. The date of nomination scrutiny has been fixed on 17 October and the last date for withdrawal of candidature shall be 19 October.

The date of polling has been fixed on 3 November.

Attached herewith is the advertisement: