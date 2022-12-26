Noted writer Namita Gokhale to get prestigious ‘Nilimarani Sahitya Samman’ 2023

Bhubaneswar: Noted writer, editor, festival director and publisher Namita Gokhale will be felicitated with the prestigious national level award the Nilimarani Sahitya Samman 2023. The award will be given on January 2, 2023 during the the Kadambini Sahitya Mahotsav, the Annual Sahitya Mahakumbha and Kadambini Patrika Haata in Bhubaneswar of Odisha.

It is to be noted that Namita Gokhale is a founder and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Besides, noted writer Susmita Bagchi will be felicitated with the Kadambini Sahitya Samman 2023 while Banoj Tripathy, the editor of ‘Pakshighara’ will be given with the Kadambini Sampadaka Samman 2023. Also, noted litterateurs Ganeshram Nahak and Rabindranath Mishra will be given the Kadambini Sahitya Sambardhana 2023.

This event will be held at the Convention Centre of KIIT in Bhubaneswar where Madhav Koushik, noted litterateur cum Vice President of Sahitya Akademi will be the chief guest. Renowned filmmaker Sachin Pilgaonkar, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar and popular writer cum social worker Deepa Deshmukh will be the guests of honour.