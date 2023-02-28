Noted philanthropist Mohanji visits KISS & KIIT

Bhubaneswar: Noted philanthropist Mohanji, the Founder of Mohanji Foundation, ACT Foundation and Ammucare visited the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) today.

Mohanji, who visited the two premier institutions along with his followers from about 70 countrie, took part in the prayer ceremony in KISS and blessed the students and staff of the institute.

While speaking on the occasion, Mohanji became emotional and hailed Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT & KISS, for his efforts to provide education to over 30,000 tribal students free of cost with food and accommodation. Being impressed by the KISS & KIIT, he also suggested that such institutions should be opened across the globe.

Samanta too, addressed the visitors and enlightened them about how KIIS and KIIT were born and what and how they are doing now.