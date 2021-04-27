Noted Odia Writer Manoj Das No More: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Kadambini Editor Iti Samanta Condole

Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta and Kadambini editor Iti Samanta condoled the death of noted Odia writer Padma Shri Manoj Das who passed away earlier today.

Samanta took to his Twitter handle to express his deep grief over the death of Das and said that Odisha will always remember him for his inspirational work and personality. Besides, he prayed for the eternal rest of the souls of Das.

Also Read: Eminent Odia Writer Padma Shri Manoj Das Passes Away

Likewise, Kadambini editor Iti Samanta condoled Manoj Das’ death and said, “His (Manoj Das’) death is a big loss for the entire Odisha and Odia literature. In fact, it is the end of an era.”

It is to be noted here that Manoj Das breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry.