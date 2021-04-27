Noted Odia Writer Manoj Das No More: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta, Kadambini Editor Iti Samanta Condole
Bhubaneswar: Kandhamal MP Achyuta Samanta and Kadambini editor Iti Samanta condoled the death of noted Odia writer Padma Shri Manoj Das who passed away earlier today.
Samanta took to his Twitter handle to express his deep grief over the death of Das and said that Odisha will always remember him for his inspirational work and personality. Besides, he prayed for the eternal rest of the souls of Das.
ପ୍ରବୀଣ ସାରସ୍ୱତ ସାଧକ, ବିଶ୍ବ ବିଖ୍ୟାତ ଦାର୍ଶନିକ ପଦ୍ମଭୂଷଣ ପ୍ରଫେସର ମନୋଜ ଦାସଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗରେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ମର୍ମାହତ। ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ଏହି ମହାନ ବରପୁତ୍ରଙ୍କ କାଳଜୟୀ ସାରସ୍ୱତ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ତଥା ପ୍ରେରଣାଦାୟୀ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିତ୍ବ ତାଙ୍କୁ ଚିରକାଳ ପାଇଁ ଅମର କରି ରଖିବ। ମହାନ ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ପାଇଁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି।#ManojDas pic.twitter.com/4CHNLCVNi7
Likewise, Kadambini editor Iti Samanta condoled Manoj Das’ death and said, “His (Manoj Das’) death is a big loss for the entire Odisha and Odia literature. In fact, it is the end of an era.”
It is to be noted here that Manoj Das breathed his last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Puducherry.