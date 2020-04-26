Bhubaneswar: Noted dramatist as well as script writer, dialogue writer and lyricist of Odia films Bijay Mishra has reportedly passed away of cancer on Sunday at the age of 84. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Mishra was active both in the stage as well as in films. He has written scripts for about 60 plays, 55 films and 7 TV serials. He recieved Kendriya Sahitya Akademi award in 2013 for his book ”Banaprastha”.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep grief on the demise of the noted dramatist.

Born to Annapurna Devi and Harihara Mishra on July 16, 1936 Bijay Mishra hailed from Santara Gadia in Nilagiri area of Balasore district in Odisha. He passed Matric from Nilagiri High School and then passed Intermediate of Science (I Sc) from Fakir Mohan College in Balasore. Later in 1957 he passed diploma from Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering in Cuttack.

Mishra initiated his writing career when he was in High School. He was writing for ‘Panchajanya’.

After passing out Engineering Mishra started his career as an employee in Hirakud. Simultaneouly, he was also active in drama. He had written his first play ‘Janani at the age of 21. Renowned drama director of Annapurna-B theatre in Cuttack Samuel Sahu had staged this play. Later the script was also made a film.

Similarly, he had written scrip of famous Odia film Jajabara (1975). It was his first film as a writer. He had also directed a film titiled ‘Trimurty’ along with Akhyaya Mohanty and Hemanta Das. He has received the most prestigious Jaydev award.