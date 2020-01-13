Noted Odia film director Manmohan Mahaptra passes away

Bhubaneswar: National award winning film director from Odisha Manmohan Mahapatra passed away Monday at the age of 69 in Bhubaneswar. Known as the father of Odia new wave Cinema Mahapatra won eight consecutive national film awards for his films Nishita Swapna, Majhi Pahacha, Klanta Aparanha, Neeraba Jhada, Seeta Raati and Bhinna Samaya.

Mahapatra’s first film ‘Seeta Raati’ (1976) was the first Odia film to be screened at international film festival in 1982.

Recently Manmohan Mohapatra was adjudged best director for his directed Odia film ‘Bhija Matira Swarga’ in the State Films Awards. The film bagged awards in six categories, including best film.

Born on 10th November 1951 in Khordha, Odisha Mahapatra joined the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. After completion of his film studies at FTII, he came up with his debut feature film, “Seeta Raati” in 1976. The film won the ‘Rajat Kamal’ in the National Film Awards in 1982. It also happens to be the first Odia film to be selected for the prestigious ‘Indian Panorama’ section of the International Film Festival of India, New Delhi.

Mahapatra has at least 12 films to his credit. He also made a Hindi language movie titling ‘Bits and Pieces’ that stars Nandita Das, Rahul Bose, and Dia Mirza.

Manmohan Mahapatra directed feature films: