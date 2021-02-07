Noted Odia Cine Critic Ranadheer Das Passes Away

Cuttack: Noted cine critic and entertainment journalist Ranadheer Das passed away at his Dagarpada-based house in Cuttack city today. He was 82.

Das was undergoing medication at his residence as he was suffering from prolonged sickness.

Ranadheer was born in Cuttack in 1938. He had opened a school to provide education on acting. Most of the Ollywood and Odia television artists are said to be his students. He was editor of a magazine based on film and acting.

Ranadheer Das has received several prestigious awards like Kadambini and Chitrapuri Film Festival Awards.

A pall of gloom descended on the Odia film and Television industry following Ranadheer’s death.