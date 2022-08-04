Noted Filmmaker Himansu Khatua Takes Charge As Director Of SRFTI

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: Noted filmmaker Himansu Sekhar Khatua has taken charge as the director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) in Kolkata today.

Retired Professor Sameeran Dutta has handed over the charge of director to Khatua. Himansu Khatua is the first Odia to have held this prestigious post.

All the employees and staff of SRFTI have congratulated and welcomed him.

On this occasion Khatua interacted with the media persons that he will be dedicated towards the development of the film making history of SRFTI.

“My first priority will be creation and encouragement of new talent,” said the newly appointed director of SRFTI.

“I will strive towards making the Ministry of Culture, Government of India more popular and visible in the public arena,” Khatua added.

Noted film maker Himansu Sekhar Khatua has been appointed as Director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata on June 25 2022.

The appointment of the film director has been approved by The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has been informed regarding the appointment.

Before being appointed as the director of Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Khatua was the Chief Managing Director of the Kalinga Media and Entertainment Private Limited (KMEPL)

He was also the Chief Executive Officer and looked after the administrations of school of Film and Media Sciences, School of Fashion Technology, School of Mass Communication.

He has also directed movies Sunya Swaroop and Kathantara in 1996 and 2005 respectively. Both the films have also received National Award .

Besides the feature films, Khatua has made many documentaries and short films on varied socio-cultural issues. He was also a part of the Biju Pattanaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha, Cuttack.

His third film feature MATIRA BANDHAN (The Inheritance) was based on a short story The Trunk of Ganesha by eminent writer Padmashree Jayanta Mahapatra. This couldn’t receive certificate from CBFC because of reasons other than artistic credibility. However, the film was screened at the Mumbai Film Festival organized by Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) and Bangaluru International Film Festival.

The fourth feature film Krantidhara based on the story Jhada Parara Surjya by Dr Itirani Samanta, got Asian Excellence Awards, South Korea as the best feature film.

Khatua, a native of Khatuapatna in Bhadrak, is an alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune. He started his career as a professional audiographer but later moved into film direction.