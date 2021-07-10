Singer Asima Panda expresses anger over fake accident news on her, warns of stringent action

Asima Panda brother accident

Cuttack: Odisha based renowned singer Asima Panda has conveyed her dissatisfaction over false news that says that she met an accident on Friday night. In her response Panda has clarified that her brother was hurt in an accident.

As per reports, a truck hit the car of Asima’s brother on the Trisulia Bridge yesterday night for which he sustained injury. However, it was rumoured that Asima was also in the vehicle and she was also taken to hospital for treatment, which is not true. She has clarified that it was her brother who met the accident.

“Hello Everyone !! Please stay out of rumors !! Established Media Houses are trying to move away from the topic !! Official declaration from my side !! Don’t believe or trust anyone regarding this matter !! It has been come into observation that some organisation also are seeking help for this matter !! All the thing we need is all your love,support and blessings !! Thank you so much,” said Asima on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aseema Panda (@aseema_panda)

Distressed over the said fake news Asima has asked not to publish any news that is not true, lest she would take action against those who are publishing fake news about her.

 

