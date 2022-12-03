Not only making, but Odia films also need promotion: SRFT Director Himansu Khatua

Bhubaneswar: In a panel discussion during the sectoral session on ‘Growth of Odia Film Industry’ today at the Make in Odisha Conclave, renowned film maker and director of the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute, Kolkata Himansu Khatua said that only making good odia film is not enough, rather the films need to be given promotion after taking help from different stake holders.

Even in Block level of the State, film theatres should be there. Besides, the Tourism department should take steps to promote tourist places of the State through films.

Shri Shaji N Karun, Indian film director and cinematographer said, “Odisha has a very bright future for creative art because of the support of the state government, as well as supportive bureaucrats. Cinema by itself is a discovery of science. Cinema belongs to everybody.” He also shed light on the internet revolution and how it directly impacts the film makers. He highlighted the fact that as a film director it was their responsibility to create the right creative content so that it would be accepted by all. “We should be more focused on script writing. The basic ingredient of a good movie is human emotion,” he added.

Similarly, Chairman & Managing Director of Digiquest and Telugu Film Chamber President K Basi Reddy spoke over latest technologies. Odisha Film Development Corporation Chairman Satyabrata Tripathy spoke about the recent scenario of Odia film.

On this occasion Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department informed that a film studio will come up in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in about 15 acre land in the name of Biju Patnaik film Institute. Also, there is arrangement to give subsidy up to Rs 10 cr for film making, he also said.

Many known actors, directors and producers took part in this event.