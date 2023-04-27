Nor’wester rain warning issued in Odisha, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued a Nor’wester rain warning over different parts of the state for the next five days.

The weather department has issued yellow warnings for the Nor’wester rain in different parts of Odisha till May 2, 2023. Below are the warnings:

Day 1 (Valid up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.04.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Khorda, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada and Koraput. Hailstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Mayurbhanj.

Day 2 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 28.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2023):

Orange Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning, hail, and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam, also heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal .

YELLOW WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 3 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 29.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 30.04.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Day 4 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 30.04.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 01.05.2023):

Yellow Warning: Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind with speed reaching up to 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Hailstorms and heavy rainfall are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, and Bolangir.

Day 5 (Valid from 0830 hrs IST of 01.05.2023 to 0830 hrs IST of 02.05.2023):