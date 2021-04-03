The Northeast Frontier Railway has started a recruitment process to fill up a total of 370 vacancies in the Zonal Railways. The Northeast Frontier Railway has issued a notification in this regard.

The interested candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2021 and the selected candidates will be posted as JE, Technician & Helper in TRD wing of Electrical Department.

Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Important Dates:

Publication of advertisement: March 23, 2021

Last date to apply: April 30, 2021

Name and number of posts

Junior Engineer /TRD – 20 Posts

Technician -3/TRD – 150 Posts

Helper/TRD – 200 Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Technical qualification and experience.

How to apply for Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2021: Candidates will have to apply and sent the application form along with the documents to the office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northeast Frontier Railway, latest by 30 Apr 2021.

Click here to go through the official notification to get detailed information about the eligibility, exam pattern, selection process, and more.

Click here to visit the official website.