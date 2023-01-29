North South Foundation Scholarship 2023: Selected candidates to get Rs 30,000 per annum

North South Foundation (NSF) Scholarship 2023 is an opportunity offered by North South Foundation (NSF), USA (non-profit organization) to Class 12 passed students entering into Engineering, Medicine or 3-year polytechnic (diploma in engineering) based on merit and financial need.

The selected candidates will receive up to Rs 30,000 per annum under the North South Foundation Scholarship 2023.

North South Foundation (NSF) Scholarship 2023

Eligibility:

To be eligible, an applicant must –

Have secured admission to one of the following professional courses in a Government College (including seats in Government aided colleges)

Engineering

Architecture

Medicine (MBBS, BAMS and BDS)

V.Sc.

Pharmacy

Sc (Agriculture)

Sc (Nursing)

Diploma in Engineering (Polytechnic)

Diploma in Agriculture

Be among the top 10 percent in the state or national ranks

Belong to a family of low-income class (below the poverty line)

Benefits of North South Foundation Scholarship 2023:

Over 3,000 selected candidates will receive up to Rs 30,000.

Documents needed for North South Foundation Scholarship 2023:

Photograph of the applicant

Applicant’s family photograph

College Admission Card

CET/JEE/NEET rank card (attested)

Bonafide certificate from the college into which the student secured admission

Receipts or proof of tuition fees paid in Class 10 and 12/ diploma

Income Certificate issued by a Revenue Official or any other competent authority

Ration card / Aadhar card

Declaration by the Principal

Certificates showing marks secured from class 10th to 12th duly attested or diploma duly attested by the Head of the institution

Proof of tuition fees paid /payable per annum duly certified by college authorities

How can you apply?

Click here to apply for the North South Foundation Scholarship 2023.

Important Dates

Application Deadline – 31st January 2023

Selection Criteria for North South Foundation Scholarship 2023:

The candidates will be shortlisted based on their applications and will be called for an interview along with their parents for final selection.

Terms and Conditions

Preference will be given

Students coming from government schools and colleges

Students going to government colleges

Students getting the top rank in the first attempt

Students not getting other scholarships

North South Foundation is the last resort for financial assistance to a needy student.

Contact details: