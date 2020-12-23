North Orissa University Renamed Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University

Bhubaneswar: The North Orissa University in Baripada has been renamed as Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University after the name of the erstwhile king of the princely state of Mayurbhanj. The change was notified in ‘The Odisha Gazette’ on 23rd December 2020.

In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (c) of sub-section (1) of Section – 32 of the Odisha Universities Act.,1989 (Odisha Act. 5 of 1989), the State Government do hereby change the name of “North Orissa University” established in the notification of the Government of Odisha in Higher Education Department No.32390/HE. Dated the 13th July, 1998 and published in the Extraordinary issue of the Odisha Gazette No.880 dated the 13th July, 1998, as “Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University” with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Odisha Gazette, said the notification.

Earlier, during the BJD State Council Meeting Mayurbhanj MP Mamata Mahanta had proposed the change on Monday.