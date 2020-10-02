Orissa High Court
Orissa High Court, Cuttack

Normal functioning of Orissa High Court to remain suspended

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Normal functioning of the Orissa High Court (HC) will remain suspended till November 20 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak.

The court will continue to function in a restricted manner on virtual mode or video conferencing till the said period. The subordinate courts and tribunals will also function with restrictions as issued by the High Court, the HC Registrar General’s order added.

The High Court and its offices, subordinate courts and tribunals will remain closed on Saturdays throughout October month.

Since many offices of the Orissa High Court have remained closed, the cause list, order copies and next date for hearing of cases are being uploaded on respective  websites.

