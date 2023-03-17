Non-availability of vehicles due to drivers’ strike in Odisha forces groom to walk 28 km for marriage, watch

Bhubaneswar: The now-called-off strike of the Drivers’ Mahasangh affected the normal life of the people across Odisha so much that a groom in Rayagada district had to walk over 28 km through the night to reach the marriage venue.

According to reports, 22-year-old groom Naresh Praska of Sunakhandi panchayat under Kalyansinghpur block of the district was slated to marry a girl from Dibalapadu village.

Praska had arranged four SUVs for his wedding. However, the drivers of the vehicles cancelled the booking following the strike called by the Drivers’ Ekta Mahamanch.

The non-availability of vehicles due to the strike, which was called off earlier today three days later, forced Praska and his family members to arrange some bikes.

While the materials needed for the marriage were sent on two-wheelers, around 30 members of the family, relatives and friends including eight women walked throughout the night of Thursday night and reached the bride’s place at 3 AM.

According to reports, the rituals of the wedding started late and were solemnised by the noon on the following day.

Despite the difficulties, everyone was extremely happy to see the wedding of the couple and said that the marriage will remain as a memory for them.

