Bhubaneswar: BJD candidates of Odisha for Rajya Sabha filed their nominations at the State Assembly today.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha Assembly Secretary Dasarathi Satapathy, who is also the Returning Officer were present at the occasion.

Subhas Singh, Munna Khan, Sujit Kumar and Mamata Mahanto filed their nomination papers before the Returning Officer.

It is noteworthy that, 4 of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats will fall vacant after the completion of tenure of 3 BJD legislators.