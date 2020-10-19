durga puja in cuttack
File Photo

Nod For 9 Durga Statues Above The Height Of 4 Feet In Odisha, With Conditions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court today allowed nine Durga Puja Committees in Cuttack to continue with a height of the idols which were more than the 4-feet-height as regulated by the state government.

The court’s direction came after a status report was submitted by the Advocate General.

Earlier, the state government had limited the height of the idols to less than 4 feet in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Orissa High Court has however said that: the permission to the nine committees cannot be construed as an example and secondly, the immersion has to be carried out by the administration.

