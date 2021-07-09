No weekend shutdown in Puri this Saturday

Puri: The Odisha government announces there will be no shutdown restrictions in Puri town on Saturday (July 10).

The office of the Special Relief Commissioner has issued the order stating that the Puri town will be under curfew from 8 pm of July 11, 2021, to 8 pm of July 13 for Rath Yatra.

“In the interest of the general public, the order is partially modified exempting Puri town from the shutdown on July 10 (Saturday),” it added.

Puri is among the B Category districts, where weekend shutdown is in force till July 16 to contain the spread of deadly virus COVID-19.

The district administration has sealed from Badadanda to Dolamandap Sahi from last night. All the locals are not allowed to enter the area.