No Under Graduate, Post Graduate Exams now in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: There will not be any examination of the Under Graduate and Post Graduate classes at this point of time in Odisha. A letter issued to the principals of Degree Colleges and VCs of all Odisha Universities, commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education, Saswat Mishra wrote that at present it is not desirable to hold examination basing only on online teaching.

Though online classes are being conducted across the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several students are deprived of the facility due to different reasons. Under such circumstances, it is not desirable to hold UG and PG examinations, the letter said.

Conduct of examination should be considered only after resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus by such physical mode of teaching – the letter also said.