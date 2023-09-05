Commissionerate Police to ban goods vehicles on Cuttack Bhubaneswar roads

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: It seems huge traffic congestion occurs under the jurisdiction of Police Commissioner, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack especially during evening hours.

The rush is experienced especially from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm on the National Highway and the State Highway, from Cosmopolis Chhak, Bhubaneswar to Hanspal Chhak, Bhubaneswar and from Sikharpur Chhak, Cuttack to Madhupatana Chhak, Cuttack, for which general public face lots of problems.

By virtue of powers conferred u/s 28 of the Odisha Urban Police Act, 2003 (Odisha Act 8 of 2007) and in pursuance of Regulation 34(1) of Bhubaneswar Cuttack Police Commissionerate (Traffic & Public Order) Regulations, 2008, the following order in the interest of public safety, traffic and convenience:

“No goods carriers (6 or more wheeler trucks and trailer) shall allowed to ply on the following roads within the city limits of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack i.e. from Pitapalli towards Bhubaneswar and Manguli towards Cuttack from 5 pm to 7:30 pm.”

Goods carriers engaged in essential and emergency duty shall be excluded from the purview of the above order, but on obtaining a certificate of exemption upon application from the undersigned office. The abovementioned order is come into force with effect from September 5, 2023, 5:00pm until further order.