No stoppage of trains in Odisha’s Ganjam district due to Covid-19

Bhubaneswar: With the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha’s Ganjam district, the State government today requested East Coast Railway (ECoR) not to permit any boarding/alighting of passengers of any train in the district and Balugaon from July 9.

Subsequently, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has cancelled one pair of trains and has withdrawn the stoppages of trains in Ganjam district following the request of the state government.

Cancellation of train:

08437/08438 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Tri-weekly Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 8th July and from Brahmapur w.e.f. 9th July, 2020 will remain cancelled.

Withdrawal of stoppages:

Stoppage of 01020/01019 Bhubaneswar-Chhatrapati Sivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Special at Balugaon, Chhatrapur & Brahmapur from both the directions have been withdrawn till further advice with effect from 9th July, 2020.

Similarly, Stoppage of 02703/02704 Howrah-Secunderabad-Howrah Special Express at Balugaon and Berhampur has also been withdrawn with effect from 9th July, 2020 from both the directions.

Meanwhile, the Ganjam district administration has sealed the roads bodering Khordha and Nayagarh districts.