No sorrow, no sadness but DJ & dance during funeral of 115-year-old woman in Odisha; Watch

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
DJ & dace during funeral of 115-year-old woman in Odisha

Sundergarh: Sorrow and sadness, mourning and crying are part of deaths across the globe. Family members and friends find it very hard and difficult to say rest in peace (RIP) to their loved ones. However, a rare and strange thing was witnessed following the death of a 115-year-old woman in Odisha’s Sundergarh as her relatives along with the locals celebrated her life with DJ and dance.

Mangari Surin, a native of Bastipada village under Kutra block of the district, was 115-year-old when she breathed her last yesterday. And to celebrate her long life, the locals took her body to the village cremation ground in a very different but special way. People of all ages were seen dancing to a number of folk songs played on a DJ system.

The 115-year-old woman’s special funeral procession has now become the talk of the town after videos of the incident went viral.

