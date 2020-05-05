No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha: IMD

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief for the people of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that there is no sign of cyclone threat to Odisha.

Refuting media reports of possible cyclone threat to Odisha, Director General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The low-pressure system in Andaman Sea continues to persist but has not intensified. As per the latest forecast models, we have found that there is less likelihood of a cyclone threat to the State.”