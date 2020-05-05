No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha
Representational image

No sign of cyclone threat to Odisha: IMD

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In a big relief for the people of Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that there is no sign of cyclone threat to Odisha.

Refuting media reports of possible cyclone threat to Odisha, Director General of IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The low-pressure system in Andaman Sea continues to persist but has not intensified. As per the latest forecast models, we have found that there is less likelihood of a cyclone threat to the State.”

You might also like
State

6-Feet-Long Banded Krait Rescued In Odisha’s Balasore

State

Tragic! One killed, 10 injured as bus carrying Odia migrants meets with accident in…

State

One more COVID positive case reported from Odisha’s Ganjam district

State

997 kg Ganja seized in Odisha’s Koraput amid lockdown

Comments
Loading...