No sale of liquor in Kendrapara dist on days of inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project and Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Kendrapara: All liquor shops will remain closed in Kendrapara district on January 17 in view of the inauguration of Srimandir Parikrama project, informed Kendrapara Collector.

As per the order issued by the Collector, the liquor shops will also remain closed on January 22 in view of the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Apart from the Odisha units of BJP and Congress, several people and intellectuals had demanded to announce January 22 as public holiday and closure of all liquor shops across the State.