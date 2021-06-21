No ‘Saat phere,’ neither band baja, Couple keep Lord Buddha and B R Ambedkar’s photos as marriage witnesses in Odisha

Sonepur: Marriage is one of the biggest and most important events of someone’s life. In India, marriages are often organized with extensive decorations, colour, music, dance, costumes and rituals. However, the wedding of a couple has become a topic of discussion in Sonepur district of Odisha now.

Actually, the special thing about this marriage was that Dasarath Suna of Bramhanipali and Nalini Kumbhakar of Seledi village did not have the ‘saat phere,’ seven rounds around a sacred fire, as witness. Rather, they tied their nuptial knots by keeping the photos of Lord Buddha and the father of the Constitution Dr. B R Ambedkar as witnesses. They married without any dowry as well.

Dasarath was in the news when he secured the sixth-highest mark in the Plus Two examination in 2009-10.

While Dasarath is working as a Lecturer at Rampur College, Nalini is working as a teacher in a school.

Dasarath and Nalini married on May 31, 2019. However, the video of their wedding is now going viral following which congratulatory messages are pouring in for them.

