Bhubaneswar: The Health Ministry of India has increased the interval between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks and Odisha made its announcement not to allow registration of vaccine 2nd dose if gap is less than 12 weeks

The Health and Welfare Department has informed all the collectors, municipal commissioners and CDMPHOs regarding the gap of two doses of the vaccine. The changes will be effective from midnight of 14th May.

However, no online or on-site appointment will not be allowed for second dose of Covishield, if the gap period is less than 84 days (12 weeks), the department said.

Those who have booked online appointments for the second dose will not be cancelled by CoWIN. Beneficiaries are advised through suitable IEC that they have to reschedule their appointments. If a pre-booked beneficiary chooses to take the 2nd dose of the vaccine even if the period for him/her is less than 84 days, CoWIN system will allow vaccination of such beneficiaries.

The department also further stressed that as the load of beneficiaries due for second dose of the vaccine at district level will be minimal, priority would be given to vaccinate first dose Covishield beneficiaries such as frontline workers and people aged 45 years and above.