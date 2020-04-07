No Petrol To Vehicles Without Passes, Coronavirus Lock Down Rules Become Stricter In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A new restriction has been placed on movement of vehicles during the corona virus lock down in Odisha. 2 wheeler will not be allowed to ply on the roads without prior permission of the police. Today the police has seized around 100 bikes since morning.

A stricture has been given to all petrol pumps to refrain from giving fuel to vehicles which do not have valid lock down passes.

Likewise if any shopkeeper is seen violating the social distance norms, the shops shall be sealed. The rules have been made stricter from today and they shall be implemented with immediate effect.

The people found taking bikes or other vehicles to the market will be fined and the vehicles will be sealed immediately.

Constant police patrolling has been seen in several areas around the State. It is noteworthy that the government has made it compulsory for people to wear masks if they step out of their homes, however this shall be applicable from the 9th of April.