Bhubaneswar: There will be no night curfew and weekend shutdowns in Odisha from today according to the fresh guidelines issued by the State government under Unlock-4 for the month of September.

Strict lockdown will be enforced within the containment zones till September 30.

The Activities will continue to remain closed till September 30 outside the Containment Zone throughout the State:

Religious places, places of worship for public

International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places.

Open-air theatres and similar places will be permitted to open with effect from September 21, 2020, as per MHA directive.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations

Schools, colleges, universities, other educational/ training/ coaching institutions, anganwadis, etc will remain closed for the purpose of teaching till the end of Puja vacations in the month of October 2020.

Examinations, evaluation and other administrative activities will be allowed.

There will be movement of Inter-State and intra-State of passenger buses from today.