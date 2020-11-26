No Need To Worry If You Lose Your Aadhaar Card; Here’s How You Can Get It

Whether availing any government facility or daily need, today Aadhaar number is demanded everywhere. To open a new bank account, to get a new SIM card for mobile, to get a license, to get a passport, Aadhar card is required everywhere. Aadhaar card issued by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has now become the identity of the person. But what to do if the Aadhaar card that serves every need is lost?

There is no need to worry anymore if the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) goes missing. You can download the copy of Aadhaar card from UIDAI website. After downloading the copy, it can be printed. Digital copy or printed copy is valid just like Aadhaar card. According to UIDAI, no one can deny it.

Not everyone can download the copy of Aadhaar card. For this, the details sought by UIDAI have to be given. In this, you have to provide your Aadhaar number, Enroll ID, Virtual Eye as well as Mobile number. It is necessary that your mobile number is activated.

You can download a copy of Aadhaar card in this way

First of all, you have to go to the official website of UIDAI.

After this, you have to click on the section ‘My Aadhaar’.

Then you have to click on ‘Download Aadhaar’ option of ‘Get Aadhaar’ tab.

After this, you have to fill your Aadhaar number or details of enrollment IT or virtual ID.

Captcha code has to be entered along with filling all the details.

After this, click on Send OTP.

Now OTP will come on the registered mobile number associated with your Aadhaar number.

It has to be marked on the website, along with a small survey will come.

Take part in this survey and after verifying, click on the download button.

Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded as soon as you click the download button.

This e-Aadhaar card is a password protected file. For the password, first four characters of your name (in capital letters) and birth year have to be entered.

After this, your e-Aadhaar will open.

