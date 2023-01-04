No need to panic for fourth wave of Covid: Govt. of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has said that there is no need to panic for the fourth wave of Covid which is predicted in March 2023.

The official Twitter handle of the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha has assured people that panic is not required.

Though there is a chance of the fourth wave of Covid in the Country and State of Odisha in the second or third week of March 2023.

The Odisha Government has stated that there is no need to panic and appealed to all to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and get fully vaccinated.

The country is most likely to experience the Covid fourth wave in March 2023. He further added that China is likely to see more than 3 Lakh daily Covid cases.

Odisha Health Department’s Special Secretary, Ajit Kumar Mohanty on Tuesday said Covid cases are likely to increase in March.