No Matric question paper leak, only printing mistake in question: Odisha Education Minister

Bhubaneswar: Hours after reports alleged leakages of Odisha matric examination and several mistakes in the social science question paper, School & Mass Education minister Samir Dash today clarified saying that no question paper was leaked only there were printing mistakes in question papers.

In his reaction to the allegation, Dash said that students need not worry as their interests will be kept in mind during evaluation.

It is to be noted here that several students, who were appearing the annual exam at Brudaban Government High School alleged that there were several questions from Set A in Set B question paper of social science.

Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) President Ramashish Hazra admitted the mistake and said that it was mainly a printing error. The Board will take appropriate steps therefore the students need not to worry about it.

Hazra also directed all the exam centres to provide a list of students who faced similar issues while appearing the examination today.