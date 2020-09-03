Bhubaneswar: In this tragic situation of COVID19, India is counting above 70000 plus positive cases daily. The fourth stage of unlocking the nation from complete shutdown is under progress keeping in mind to contain the spread of the pandemic. The central Health ministry has issued guidelines which are to be followed during this stage of unlocking.

The central health ministry on Thursday has made it clear that no guidelines have been issues stating that the use of face masks during driving a car alone is mandatory.

As per Reports, while addressing a press fresh briefing on COVID-19, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, “While cycling or jogging in a group or public it is necessary to wear a face mask. But the Health Ministry has not issued any public guidelines which states that it’s mandatory to use a face mask while cycling alone”.

Answering a question about the government’s decision to open economic activities at a time when more than 70,000 cases in the country are being filed every day, the Health Ministry said that the central government adopted a classified approach to open activities.