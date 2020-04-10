No Mask No Fuel

No Mask No Petrol, All Petrol Pumps Across Odisha Make Masks Mandatory

By KalingaTV Bureau
Bhubaneswar: In a move to support the Odisha Government’s move to make masks compulsory, all most all petrol pumps across major cities in Odisha have made a simple rule, ” No Mask, No Petrol/Diesel/CNG”.

Since yesterday, i.e. the 9th of April, the State Government has made it mandatory to wear masks if one steps out of home. It has also decided to impose fines on violators, 200 for first 3 times and then 500 for every subsequent violation.

The rule has been welcome by people and enforced strictly by the petrol pump owners association.

